Legislature expands background checks after woman, bodies found on real estate agent’s property

twitter email A timeline of events from when Kala Brown from Anderson and her boyfriend, Charles "Charlie" Carver, went missing in Woodruff, S.C. to her rescue and the grisly discoveries by the police at the location she was found. Realtor Todd Kohlhepp was arrested and charged. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

