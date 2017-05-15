Legislature expands background checks after woman, bodies found on real estate agent’s property

A string of alleged Spartanburg-area murders that shocked to world in the fall prompted the South Carolina General Assembly to pass a bill that requires expanded criminal background checks for real estate licensees.
Under current law, the State Law Enforcement Division must conduct a criminal background check whenever someone first applies for a real estate license. The new bill would expand that to require SLED to preform a background check when a license is renewed, and it would require all real estate licensees to submit fingerprints.
Anyone who fails to meet those requirements would be placed on inactive status, according to the bill, which now awaits Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature. A spokesman for the governor said McMaster would review the bill once it arrives in his office.
Legislative approval came last week as lawmakers wrapped up the 2016 regular session. The measure was the No. 1 legislative priority for the SC Realtors trade association.
“By passing this bill, the Legislature found a way to honor the victims of the horrible crimes reported last year,” said Nick E. Kremydas, CEO of SC Realtors. “We knew it was our responsibility to ask the Legislature to enact tougher laws to better protect the public and our Realtor members.”
Kohlhepp, 45, has been accused of killing seven people. He was arrested Nov. 3 after an Anderson woman who had been missing for two months was found alive and chained up inside a locked shipping container in a rural area. While in custody, authorities said Kohlhepp confessed to the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports.
Kohlhepp bought and sold real estate in the Spartanburg area for 10 years. He apparently never drew the attention of state regulators in part because complaints against him to the S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation were not investigated, and so the state Real Estate Commission never took any formal action against him.
Before settling in Spartanburg County, Kohlhepp served 15 years in an Arizona prison for a 1986 kidnapping incident and was required to register as a sex offender.
When he applied for his real estate license in June 2006, the only grounds the state could use for rejecting an application was if a conviction was directly related to a profession. State law left it up to regulators to decide if convictions for other crimes showed the applicant was “unfit or unsuited to engage in the profession or occupations.”
At the time, background checks were not required as part of the process, which instead relied on applicants to self-report any felony convictions, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation.
While Kohlhepp admitted on his application that he had a conviction, he lied about the reason for it.
In 2015, a new law went in the books that requires background checks for all new licensees and makes conviction for a violent crime grounds for rejecting a license application, though existing license holders were grandfathered in. And a provision requiring fingerprinting was removed before that law was finalized, Kremydas said.
Since Kohlhepp’s arrest, area real estate agents and lawmakers sought to strengthen that law, according to state Sen. Scott Talley, R-Spartanburg.
The bill passed the Senate and House unanimously on Thursday – the last day of this year’s session – “literally in the last hour,” according to Kremydas.
“There was a lot of support from Realtors and the public as well, based in large part on the situation here in Spartanburg, if not solely that,” Talley said Monday. “It’s a public protection.”
State Rep. Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, said the law can be refined further in the future if necessary.
“Of course after the Kohlhepp incident, it brings a lot of light on what’s not happening with background screens,” Tallon said. “This is going to be a true fingerprint/background check. It’s going to be better and will catch issues that need to be caught. It doesn’t mean they will catch everything, but it is certainly better than we had.”
Jo Chism, president of the Spartanburg Association of Realtors, said her group worked hard to get the bill passed.
“I think it’s something that’s been a long time coming,” Chism said. “It should have already happened. It will be a good protection for our community.”
She said Kohlhepp’s alleged crimes “pushed it through sooner than if they hadn’t happened.”
“You’ve got to find some good out of such a tragic thing,” she said.
