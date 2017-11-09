Veteran SC lawmaker arrested for alleged assault on female legislator

An S.C. House representative under investigation for allegedly assaulting a female lawmaker has been arrested, the Richland County Solicitor’s Office announced Friday.
Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg, entered the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center by a side entrance and was booked, Richland County jail officials said.
He is charged with assault and battery third degree, according to jail records.
The May 11 incident between Orangeburg Democrats Reps. Gilda Cobb-Hunter and Jerry Govan, 59, was originally investigated by the office of House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington.
Lucas took no action.
Cobb-Hunter, 64, later hired an attorney to investigate the matter. She filed a formal complaint in September with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
“I really appreciate Sheriff Lott’s willingness to investigate my complaint since my efforts to get it done through State House channels were unsuccessful,” she said in a statement Wednesday.
The alleged assault reportedly rook place just off the State House floor in a hallway used by lawmakers but not by the public or media. The two had previously argued over a bill about consolidating Orangeburg County school districts.
Several people saw part or all the incident take place, but there were no security cameras.
Cobb-Hunter told reporters Govan grabbed her wrist, twisted her arm and pushed her. The lawmaker walked around with an ice pack for much of the day.
Speaker Lucas hired a private law firm to investigate the matter. He later told reporters the investigation did not turn up who initiated the incident.
In a letter to both lawmakers, Lucas encouraged them to keep their disagreements civil and professional in the future.
“(N)either I nor the South Carolina House of Representatives has any tolerance for unwanted physical contact by or with members or staff,” he said.
Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter
Past SC House investigations
State House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, rose to the powerful position in 2014 after former Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston, resigned and pleaded guilty to using campaign money for personal expenses. Since, Lucas’ office has investigated two cases that resulted in resignations.
- Rep Nelson Hardwick, R-Horry, who resigned in May 2015 over allegations of sexual harassment
- Rep. Eddie Southard, R-Berkeley, who resigned after a House page filed a sexual-harassment complaint
