‘You’re a good girl,’ Bannon tells protester removed from his SC appearance

Much was made of the protests that would be waiting for Steve Bannon at his appearance in South Carolina Friday.
One wasn’t expected during the Breitbart News executive’s appearance.
That’s exactly what happened, as a woman disrupted the speech given by the former chief strategist to President Donald Trump at the annual Patriot Dinner held by the The Citadel Republican Society.
Unfazed by the interruption, Bannon cracked a few jokes before referring to the protester as a “good girl.”
Emily Abedon of Sullivan’s Island, was the protester, according to multiple reports. Abedon was given a courtesy summons and cited for disorderly conduct for the incident, according to charlestoncitypaper.com.
Video of protester who interrupted #SteveBannon Friday at Citadel being escorted out. School says Emily Abedon cited for disorderly conduct. pic.twitter.com/gHAA7SzIak— Sam Spence (@samwithans) November 11, 2017
The incident occurred about 30 minutes into Bannon’s speech. He was comparing Trump’s “locker room talk,” to former President Bill Clinton, who Bannon described as a “sexual predator.”
That was when Abedon interrupted.
“Mr. Bannon, was it the ‘divine hand’ of God that grabs them by the (genitals),” Abedon could be heard shouting before being drowned out by boos and jeers by much of the audience.
It was a reference to the notorious hot-microphone recording of Trump bragging about sexual overtures he’s allowed to make because of his celebrity status. The recording was made years ago and released during the presidential campaign, something Trump explained as “locker room talk.”
Abedon was removed from the building by a number of law enforcement officers.
Security just removed a protester who interrupted Steve Bannon’s speech at The Citadel. He says she has the right to free speech - but outside, in the designated protest zone. pic.twitter.com/7v8u5GoTbe— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 11, 2017
As she was being taken out of the building, Bannon joked “I’d like to thank one of my ex-wives for showing up.”
Like Abedon’s comment, that too was drowned out by the audience, only by laughter and cheers by the group of Conservative supporters.
“I swear I thought that lawyer sent that alimony check,” said an encouraged Bannon, who has three ex-wives and whose net worth is valued between $9.5 million and $48 million, according to forbes.com.
That’s when he made his gender-specific comment about Abedon.
“You’re a good girl,” Bannon said, before setting up one more punchline.
“You’ve got the right to free speech – outside.”
Abedon continued to shout as she was taken outside, and continued to shout after collapsing to the ground on purpose.
“What did I do that’s illegal?” Abedon asked the officers carrying her out. “Why am I being removed? … I have a paid ticket.”
She asked why she was placed in handcuffs, and was an officer can be heard telling her it was because she had fought officers all the way out the door while being escorted from the building, according to abcnews4.com.
“Are you serious? you’ve got to be kidding me,” Abedon said. “Please, a witness, they're saying that I fought the officers! I never did a thing. I laid flat down. There are so many photographers in there.”
According to her Twitter profile, “Abedon is award-winning writer and advocate for safe housing, a member of the Long Table Poets, a journalist whose work has appeared in numerous national publications.”
Her profile on libertyfellowshipsc.org lists Abedon as a journalist, poet and filmmaker, adding she has worked as a Contributing Editor for Charleston Magazine and as a Writer for The (Charleston) Post and Courier in her career history.
