Protecting life is why SC’s Alan Wilson wants to prohibit abortion after 20 weeks

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced he’s joined a multi-state effort to prohibit abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
In a news release, Wilson said the 12-state effort was defending the right of states, adding this is crucial in the argument to protect the lives of unborn children.
“States should be free to protect life,” Wilson posted on Twitter.
@AGAlanWilson Today I joined a 12-state coalition in filing a brief defending the right of states to prohibit abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It's a North Carolina case in U.S. Dist. Court. States should be free to protect life.— SC Attorney General (@SCAttyGenOffice) November 30, 2017
The 12-state effort reasons that a fetus is capable of experiencing pain at the 20-week threshold, if not before. Other states whose attorneys general are part of the coalition include West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.
A brief from the 12-state effort was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. It’s arguing in support of the constitutionality of North Carolina’s 20-week law as applied to abortions both before and after the point of viability.
“Each state’s citizens should be free to pass laws to protect their unborn children,” Wilson said in a news release.
The Supreme Court has long recognized that states have valid interests in regulating abortion upon the grounds of women’s health, protecting the dignity of human life and defending human life at all stages of development.
