McMaster calls student walkout a 'shameful political statement'

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wasn't a supporter of National Walkout Day.

The Republican criticized the event, which involved schools across the Palmetto State and several in Columbia as well as the Midlands. He called it "shameful," and something that was orchestrated by a "left-wing group."

"It appears that these school children, innocent school children, are being used as a tool by left-wing group to further their own agenda," McMaster told ETV.

The protest was a response to last month's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead, most students.

McMaster didn't see it that way. He said it was a calculated move by an unnamed group on the opposite end of the political spectrum than the S.C. Governor.

“This is a tricky move, I believe, by a left-wing group, from the information I’ve seen, to use these children as a tool to further their own means,” McMaster said. “It sounds like a protest to me. It’s not a memorial, it's certainly not a prayer service, it’s a political statement by a left-wing group and it’s shameful.”

Rather than walkout, McMaster had another suggestion for the students involved.

Pray.

"What we should all do and what these students should do – I imagine a lot of them intend to do – is to pray and to hope for the families of those who were slain," McMaster said.

But the motivation behind the walkout might have been over that reaction to school shootings and violence. The organizers are frustrated by politicians sending "thoughts and prayers," after a horrific event like the one that occurred in Florida.

One person who took umbrage with McMaster was one of the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

David Hogg, 17, has been one of the most vocal Parkland students since the deadly shooting. Hogg responded to the S.C. Governor on Twitter.

“That's fine those future voters will not reelect you and outlive you too," Hogg tweeted. "Can't wait to see what the history textbooks our generation writes will have to say about people like you."

Hogg closed with a shot at McMaster, attempting to teach him a constitutional lesson.

"Cough cough its called the first amendment," Hogg tweeted.

