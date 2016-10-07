Remembering Hurricane Hugo's destruction of McClellanville

A young woman walks among the ruins of several shrimp boats thrown on the shore near McClellanville by the fury of Hurricane Hugo on Sept. 27, 1989.
Charles Winn sits by what is left of his household belongings at the First Baptist Church's Red Cross shelter in Georgetown after Hurricane Hugo destroyed his McClellanville home. Winn had been living at the shelter three weeks when this photograph was taken Oct. 1, 1989, and expected to be there another month.
Hurricane Hugo left a jumble of wind-blown cars in standing water out front of McClellanville's Lincoln High School. This is an undated photograph.
In what looks like a double-exposed image, floodwater over grass creates reflections around a person stranded atop a vehicle in a yard at a McClellanville home. This is an undated photograph.
When Forrest and Pam Morrison came home to their McClellanville residence the day after Hugo, the sight, shown in the top photograph, where they take a break from cleaning with their daughter, was shocking. They were able to live on the second floor while they renovated the first floor. Still, there was an "awesome amount" left to do when the bottom photograph was taken around Sept. 16, 1989.
Geneva Jenkins took a break from cleaning the interior of her McClellanville home, which was completely flooded during the storm.
Jerome Weathers gingerly walked across the three inches of march mud left in Richard Reeves' McClellanville house.
An orange in the three inches of march mud left in Richard Reeves' McClellanville house.
Kim Blakley pondered the future of McClellanville after the 17-foot storm surge battered the small fishing village.
Forrest Morrison, his wife Pam and their daughter took a break from cleaning their McClellanville house. They believe that the storm surge came through the front window because contents in that room were twisted and scattered.
Seventy-two year old Edward Ketchens of McClellanville helped the Colleton family fill plastic milk jugs with clean drinking water.
Nurse Mary Scott, gives Ben Graham of McClellanville, a shot to prevent infection.
Left (file photo): In 1989, Ben Graham of McClellanville helps clean up the home of his cousin Mary Scott in the wake of Hurricane Hugo. Right (Tim Dominick/tdominick@thestate.com) Ben Graham stands in front of his cousin's McClellanville home in 2008.
Top photo (File image): Forrest and Pam Morrison at their home in McClellanville just after Hugo hit in 1989. Bottom photo (By Tim Dominick): The Morrisons at their home recently. 'The house now looks the same as it used to,' Forrest Morrison says.
File, The Island Packet This aerial shot was taken on Oct. 2, 1989 in McClellanville, S.C. where Hurricane Hugo came ashore and deposited fishing vessels next to a home.