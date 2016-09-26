How one Lexington County mom pursued justice for disabled daughter

On a cold February day in 2004, Amy Davenport received a phone call that would shake her world.
Her disabled daughter, whom she had left with a respite care worker, had been involved in an accident and was at a hospital.
Eventually, Davenport would learn that her daughter was severely injured, had to be cut out of the vehicle driven by the worker, and that the worker had been drunk.
What happened over the next four years left Davenport and her husband, who live in Lexington County, dejected and frustrated at the system but produced a novel prosecution that resulted in a conviction for abuse of a vulnerable adult after Davenport pestered prosecutors on an almost daily basis for more than a year to pursue the case.
A lawsuit she filed against two disabilities agencies was eventually dismissed and her daughter’s injuries have produced more disabilities.
“Stephanie already had a hard life,” Davenport said of her 31-year-old daughter. “She’s never going to get married or go away to college or do the things you dream for your children. But to know this accident made her life harder, it was a needless and terrible tragedy for our family.”
Stephanie Cupps was born with Rett Syndrome, her mother said, a condition characterized by a slowing of development, loss of purposeful use of the hands, distinctive hand movements, slowed brain and head growth, problems with walking, seizures, and intellectual disability, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.
Davenport and her husband, Lowell Cupps, did not want to place their daughter in an institution, so they pursued the availability of a federal waiver from institutionalization. The waivers program is funded by the federal government and allows parents to keep their disabled children at home but with the help of various services. Among those is a respite worker, to give parents breaks from caring for their child.
Davenport and her husband met Jackie Priester, who was 53 at the time of the accident, in 2003. The couple located Priester through a list, Davenport said, provided by the Richland/Lexington Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
The couple called or interviewed several candidates before settling on Priester, who Davenport said seemed “personable and nice.”
The couple’s understanding was that the agency had done a background check on the workers, that they had been trained in various areas, including first aid and driving, and that they worked for the board.
Priester was to care for their daughter at their home, sometimes taking her out for meals, Davenport said. Over time, she said she received different directives from a board service coordinator about whether Priester was allowed to carry Davenport in her vehicle but she said she was told it was OK for her to take her for a meal.
On Feb. 16, 2004, Priester took Stephanie in her vehicle to go to a local Waffle House, Stephanie’s favorite restaurant. But they never made it. Davenport said it remains unknown where Priester traveled, or why. She said she did not detect anything unusual about her behavior that day and saw no indications Priester had been drinking.
Later that day, after Davenport returned from a medical appointment and did not find Stephanie, she began calling to find her. She was unsuccessful but then a state trooper called her and told her to come to a hospital.
The parents eventually learned that Priester traveled on Interstate 20, crossed a median and crashed into a tree. She was intoxicated, according to court records.
Davenport’s daughter was unnerved by loud noises, Davenport said, but after the wreck she had to be cut out of the car. Davenport said she saw her for the first time after the accident on a hospital gurney in the hallway.
“They said, ‘She appears to be fine,’” Davenport said. “I took one look at her and she started vomiting blood. I said, ‘No, she’s not fine.’ “
The hospital, Davenport said, put Stephanie in a coma and told them that their daughter had bleeding on the right side of her brain that could kill her.
Officials with the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, she said, came to the hospital, offering their best wishes.
But after the daughter’s condition stabilized, Davenport said, they informed her that Priester did not work for the agency.
Davenport also then learned then some things about Priester, she said, which would have kept her from hiring her had she known.
The refusal to accept any responsibility for Priester made Davenport angry, she said, and she filed a lawsuit on behalf of her daughter against DDSN and the Lexington/Richland Disabilities and Special Needs Board in February 2006, alleging gross negligence.
Davenport also pursued criminal charges against Priester, who had been charged with driving under the influence.
She said she was told that because it was a first offense and her daughter had lived, Priester likely would not do any jail time.
Davenport said she wanted Priester convicted of a felony and she believed prosecutors could charge Priester with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
But prosecutors weren’t rushing to seek an indictment. Davenport said she called or visited prosecutors and law enforcement officials on an almost daily basis for more than a year, pleading with them to use a law already on the books against Priester.
“We wished her no harm,” Cupps said. “We just didn’t want her to hurt anybody else.”
Finally, on July 17, 2007, a Richland County Grand Jury issued an indictment of Priester, alleging as a caregiver she drove a vehicle while under the influence and caused “great bodily injury” to Davenport’s daughter, a vulnerable adult.
Three months later, court records show, she pled guilty. Priester was sentenced to 15 years, suspended to 60 days behind bars and five years probation, the records show. Her DUI charge was dismissed.
“She is a convicted felon, which is what I wanted,” Davenport said. “I wanted her to never be able to keep a child or vulnerable adult again.”
Priester declined to say much about the case.
“That is out of my line now,” she said. “The Lord has handled that. I’m sorry it happened, but God is great.”
The following summer, the lawsuit went to trial.
The agencies argued they did not employ Priester and were not responsible for her conduct.
Priester, Circuit Judge Casey Manning ruled in his eventual order, had to be certified each year as being trained in first aid, fire safety and other areas. Certification also required Priester to sign a form agreeing not to use alcohol or drugs while on the job.
Priester testified, Manning ruled, that she never told the agencies she was driving Davenport’s daughter. Nor did Davenport tell the agencies, he said. Davenport argues that she talked about driving to the board’s service coordinator.
The judge also ruled that Davenport and her daughter had not put up any evidence that DDSN employed Priester or had any link to Priester.
And while the board issued Priester’s paychecks, it did not deduct taxes, did not compensate her for mileage or provide any benefits, Manning ruled. Davenport arranged for her to come to the home and signed her time sheets, Manning wrote. At best, he said, it could be argued Priester was an independent contractor of the board.
“As there is no evidence to warrant a finding of employment or apparent agency as to the Richland/Lexington Board, there is no basis for a finding of liability,” Manning ruled.
Additionally, Manning ruled, even if he were to rule Priester was an employee, agencies are only liable for employees actions that are in the scope of their employment and in furtherance of the agency’s business.
“Respite care is a service coordinated by the Richland/Lexington Board but drunk driving falls far beyond any ‘scope of employment’ a respite provider would have,” Manning ruled.
Manning officially dismissed the case on Nov. 3, 2008.
The ruling left Davenport and her husband frustrated about the system and even more skeptical of those listed by the agencies that parents could use for services.
Following the lawsuit, she said, parents had to locate workers on their own. Davenport said she was asked to sign IRS papers that she was the employer of record. She refused.
She said she and her husband tried finding workers through a private agency but wasn’t happy with the candidates.
“The last person who came to my house said, ‘You know, I’ve been off meth for three months,’” Davenport said. “The one before that said, ‘I’m bi-polar but I don’t take my medication because it doesn’t make me feel good.’ The one before that wanted to know if she could use my computer to find her dad in 15 years. And the list goes on and on and on.”
She said her husband now serves as the official personal care aide to prevent a parade of people in their home they do not trust.
“Do we have a break? No,” she said. “But it’s better than an endless parade of people we do not trust and we’re not going to leave the house anyway. And it assures us we can keep our waiver, which is the most important part.”
The accident left their daughter with more seizures and more problems, Davenport said. Stephanie smiled and was happy most of the time before the accident. Now she is moody and sometimes gets upset, according to her mother. She no longer can walk independently and is missing about one-fourth of her brain, her parents said.
Davenport said she would never file another lawsuit after her experience with the disabilities agencies but does want other parents not to be afraid to advocate on behalf of their children in the system. She said parents need to ask lots of questions and not be afraid of the bureaucracy they face.
“You don’t have to be afraid of them,” she said.
