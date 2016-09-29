Democrat Tyler Gregg accepts the endorsement of a women's rights group

Democrat Tyler Gregg accepts the endorsement of a women's rights group.
awilks@thestate.com

South Carolina

Why Chaser

Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com. CREDITS: Courtesy of Chaserthebordercollie.com

South Carolina

Hermine's impact on Bluffton

Tropical Storm Hermine caused a number of problems in Bluffton Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016, including cars going off of U.S. 278 into the grass, and downed trees and power lines closing lanes of traffic.

Editor's Choice Videos