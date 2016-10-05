'Put everything in the house and let it ride': An Hurricane Matthew hunkerer on Hilton Head

BMX Supercross champions converged in Rock Hill Friday and Saturday for the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup. More than 120 pro cyclists from more than 25 countries competed in the women's and men's elite races, including former Olympians. Although he did not race at the event in Rock Hill, 2016 BMX Gold Medalist Connor Fields flew in from his home in Las Vegas to attend and support the racers.
Dr. David Tonkin of Elite Pain Management says two-thirds of the ones who overdose on opioids were prescribed them by their doctors. The key to curing the county's heroin and opioid epidemic lies in better training for doctors prescribing these "deadly medications" and giving doctors the time they need with their patients to find other solutions that don't have to come in a pill bottle, he said on Sept. 27, 2016.
Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com.
CREDITS: Courtesy of Chaserthebordercollie.com