Homeless get a helping hand in dealing with Hurricane Matthew, but some don’t want it

0:28 The town of McClellanvillle braces for Hurricane Matthew Pause

12:24 Gov. Haley on Hurricane Matthew: This is going to hurt

1:15 Charleston, S.C. a ghost town ahead of Hurricane Matthew

1:09 70 Pawleys Island dogs rescued from Hurricane Matthew

0:39 Local captain will ride out Hurricane Matthew on his sailboat

1:06 Very light traffic from Hilton Head Island to I-95

2:58 VIDEO: 'Hurricane Matthew sidetracked us, but he didn't ruin party'

0:26 Hurricane Matthew barrels toward Florida

2:54 Hurricane forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

0:17 Foot traffic is still big at Hilton Head's "Pig"