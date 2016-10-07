Charleston Hurricane Matthew update

Sammy Wullner Owner of Pets Inc. explains how 70 dogs from shelters in Pawleys Island were rescued from Hurricane Matthew. The dogs were stacked on top of each other in crates and bused to Pets Inc. in Columbia Thursday night.
A couple is set to marry in Rock Hill after evacuating Charleston, due to Hurricane Matthew. The bride and groom had planned for two years for a ceremony on the coast, but thanks to the kindness of strangers, their nuptials are back on for Saturday.
Business is brisk at the Piggly Wiggly supermarket in Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Island Thursday morning Oct. 6, 2016. It is one of the stores open as Hurricane Matthew nears the eastern seaboard of the United States. .
National Guardsmen from across South Carolina descended on Bluffton in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2016, to support local law enforcement and the S.C. Highway Patrol. The Guardsmen are using the Bluffton Recreational Center as their staging ground and for their living quarters.
As residents of Bluffton and Hilton Head Island evacuate in advance of Hurricane Matthew, traffic on U.S. 278 near Interstate 95 slowed to a crawl as a governor-ordered 3 p.m. coastal evacuation deadline approached Oct. 5, 2016.