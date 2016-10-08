Hurricane Matthew floods parts of downtown Georgetown

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she talked to other governors whose states are in the path of Hurricane Matthew. She also shared the latest update for South Carolina, including the threat of storm surge.
With Hurricane Matthew set to hit the South Carolina coast Saturday, Charleston's historic downtown area has been all but abandoned. The sidewalks of the usually bustling King Street are mostly empty and many store and restaurant windows have been boarded up.
A couple is set to marry in Rock Hill after evacuating Charleston, due to Hurricane Matthew. The bride and groom had planned for two years for a ceremony on the coast, but thanks to the kindness of strangers, their nuptials are back on for Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest storm to hit South Florida in more than a decade, slogged its way across the Bahamas Thursday morning and began its steady and strengthening trek toward the state’s coastline.
Business is brisk at the Piggly Wiggly supermarket in Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Island Thursday morning Oct. 6, 2016. It is one of the stores open as Hurricane Matthew nears the eastern seaboard of the United States. .