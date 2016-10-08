Hurricane Matthew pounds Litchfield Beach

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she talked to other governors whose states are in the path of Hurricane Matthew. She also shared the latest update for South Carolina, including the threat of storm surge.
Sammy Wullner Owner of Pets Inc. explains how 70 dogs from shelters in Pawleys Island were rescued from Hurricane Matthew. The dogs were stacked on top of each other in crates and bused to Pets Inc. in Columbia Thursday night.
A couple is set to marry in Rock Hill after evacuating Charleston, due to Hurricane Matthew. The bride and groom had planned for two years for a ceremony on the coast, but thanks to the kindness of strangers, their nuptials are back on for Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest storm to hit South Florida in more than a decade, slogged its way across the Bahamas Thursday morning and began its steady and strengthening trek toward the state’s coastline.