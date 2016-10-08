Hurricane Matthew pounds Litchfield Beach

Coyt Duke, a resident of Litchfield Beach, talks about the impact of the hurricane. Duke was one of the few residents that stayed behind.
Hurricane Matthew barrels toward Florida

Hurricane Matthew, the fiercest storm to hit South Florida in more than a decade, slogged its way across the Bahamas Thursday morning and began its steady and strengthening trek toward the state’s coastline.

