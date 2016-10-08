Matthew’s legacy in Beaufort County: Heavy damage, no deaths yet

Hurricane Matthew snapped thousands of trees, shuttered the school district through Monday and triggered thousands to evacuate, but the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office delivered a slice of good news: There are no reports of fatalities as of Saturday afternoon.
Savannah wasn’t as lucky. An adult male died after a tree fell on his Isle of Hope home, Savannah Morning News reported.
As the storm slams its way up the shore of South Carolina, its effects will still be felt as local agencies begin work restoring power lines, removing debris and addressing severe flooding
The National Weather Service recorded 88 mph winds just off of Hilton Head Island early Saturday morning. A tidal gauge in Fort Pulaski, Ga., the closest instrument to Beaufort County, measured an all-time record of 9.52 feet.
With stats like these, the damage will be extensive.
Here’s what our reporters and photographers have seen on the ground:
▪ In Bluffton, Rose Hill and Colleton River Plantation are among the most affected areas, fire officials said. Trees fell on cars on Goethe Road as well as on the storage center on Bluffton Parkway. Flooding has been reported in the Bluffton Park neighborhood by residents who did not evacuate. Roadway water in the area rose up to residents’ knees.
▪ On Hilton Head Island, Palmetto Bay Marina on Hilton Head Island is under water, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff’s Office said. Extensive tree damage was found near Wexford, Shipyard Plantation and the Skull Creek entrance to Hilton Head Plantation. Mid-island mobile homes are in standing water.
▪ In Beaufort, King and East streets in Beaufort have standing water and debris. A tree is on a house on Wilson Drive.
▪ Just outside Sun City, parking lots show extensive flooding, cars submerged up to the bumper and fallen trees strewn across the saturated ground. Many road signs are bent at 45-degree angles.
▪ Flooding shut down I-95 Southbound between Ridgeland and Hardeeville. DOT officials could not say when the interstate would re-open.
▪ Water seeped under doors and leaked from the ceiling at a Ridgeland shelter Friday night, forcing shelter workers to move some evacuees from a particularly wet wing of the school to a drier area.
Widespread power outage across county
As of 3:45 p.m. Saturday, SCE&G reported almost 275,000 outages in South Carolina, with almost 50,000 of those occurring in Beaufort County.
Because the weather is still bad, most of the restoration won’t be until tomorrow, said spokeswoman Ginny Jones.
Palmetto Electric Cooperative reported around 50,000 outages in Beaufort County as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, spokesperson Tray Hunter said as he drove through Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton assessing damage.
Outages were widespread, but the island bore the brunt, he said.
The almost 150-person staff is answering calls and assessing damage Saturday with plans to perform most of restoration Sunday.
“We know it’s bad, but we have to figure out how bad,” he said.
Plan to hunker down until Monday
Gov. Nikki Haley spent the first part of her week urging South Carolinians to hurry up and evacuate in the face of Hurricane Matthew.
She’s now asking them to be patient.
“Now is when the frustration sets in,” Haley said at a 10 a.m. Saturday press conference. “Do not plan on going back home today or tomorrow. Between downed power lines and trees, I know you want to see your home, but in some cases, law enforcement’s not going to let you back in.”
Evacuees likely won’t return until Monday at the earliest.
“Plan on continuing to hunker down,” Haley said. “So when you do go home, you won’t be sent back.”
Coastal counties are only just beginning to assess the damage Matthew unleashed onto its shores. Coordination with law enforcement, emergency operations and power companies will take time, Haley said.
The SC Department of Transportation has 100 maintenance team crews on standby.
Haley reported no storm-related deaths yet, but she added that most fatalities occur after the storm once rescue teams can access roads.
Because people returning home don’t need to leave all at once, lane reversals aren’t planned, Haley said.
