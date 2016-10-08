The causeway to Garden City floods

A look at Georgetown, SC, as area residents prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. “I just don’t want it to pick me up and fly me across the way,” joked Sebuya Wilson, 28, as she shopped in The Ice House, one of the few stores that remained open.
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she talked to other governors whose states are in the path of Hurricane Matthew. She also shared the latest update for South Carolina, including the threat of storm surge.
With Hurricane Matthew set to hit the South Carolina coast Saturday, Charleston's historic downtown area has been all but abandoned. The sidewalks of the usually bustling King Street are mostly empty and many store and restaurant windows have been boarded up.
Sammy Wullner Owner of Pets Inc. explains how 70 dogs from shelters in Pawleys Island were rescued from Hurricane Matthew. The dogs were stacked on top of each other in crates and bused to Pets Inc. in Columbia Thursday night.
A couple is set to marry in Rock Hill after evacuating Charleston, due to Hurricane Matthew. The bride and groom had planned for two years for a ceremony on the coast, but thanks to the kindness of strangers, their nuptials are back on for Saturday.