October 8, 2016 1:55 PM

One Myrtle Beach area pier washed away, another damaged in hurricane

By Dwayne McLemore

In Horry County, the Surfside Pier was damaged and Springmaid Pier completely lost Saturday

The Surfside Pier in Surfside Beach suffered substantial damage, The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News reported.

The Springmaid Pier, located on the south end of Myrtle Beach, was wiped out, according to reports.

Hurricane Matthew, as the storm passes

Holy City residents explore their city after H

North Ocean Boulevard prior to Hurricane Matthew

A look at the North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as Hurricane Matthew getting closer.

The causeway to Garden City floods

The causeway to Garden City was impassable around 11:30 a.m. Saturday as Hurricane Matthew hit the area hard.

