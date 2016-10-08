One Myrtle Beach area pier washed away, another damaged in hurricane

In Horry County, the Surfside Pier was damaged and Springmaid Pier completely lost Saturday
The Surfside Pier in Surfside Beach suffered substantial damage, The (Myrtle Beach) Sun News reported.
The Springmaid Pier, located on the south end of Myrtle Beach, was wiped out, according to reports.
Springmaid Pier
BREAKING: Springmaid Pier now gone also.— Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlinw) October 8, 2016
Rip Springmaid pier pic.twitter.com/m8BHTPlVbN— Justin (@TigerJustin13) October 8, 2016
Getting reports the historical Springmaid pier has been defeated by #Matthew. pic.twitter.com/HQgnc0e83q— Garrett Hammond (@Gham53114) October 8, 2016
This was the last report from Springmaid Pieras it washed away. #scwx pic.twitter.com/1yKRA65nJM— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) October 8, 2016
Surfside Pier
From the Town of Surfside Beach: Over 50 feet of the pier in Surfside Beach has been lost. The ocean is now over Ocean Blvd. #Matthew— SCEMD (@SCEMD) October 8, 2016
Just got confirmation that 50 feet of Surfside pier gone.— Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlinw) October 8, 2016
A friend sent me this picture while watching the NBC affiliate in Myrtle -They say at least 50ft of Surfside pier is gone #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/1lSeI4M0uY— Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) October 8, 2016
