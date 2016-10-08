Photos: Hurricane Matthew slams into South Carolina coast

Waves pound Garden City as the area begins to flood due to Hurricane Matthew Saturday.
Waves pound Litchfield Beach as Hurricane Matthew bears down on the area Saturday.
Sarah Russell looks out as the water rises near Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet Saturday.
Cost Duke, a resident of Litchfield Beach, looks out at the surf as Hurricane Matthew bears down in the area Saturday.
The causeway to Garden City was impassable around 11:20 a.m. due to Hurricane Matthew Saturday.
Debris can be seen throughout Highway 17 in Garden City as Hurricane Matthew gets close Saturday.
A view down Seabreeze drive in Garden City as Hurricane Matthew hits Saturday.
The streets in Garden City begin to flood due to Hurricane Matthew Saturday.
A vehicle makes its way down the causeway from Garden City Saturday as the area begins to flood. The causeway was impassable around 11:20 a.m. due to Hurricane Matthew.
Hurricane Matthew caused flooding in parts of downtown Georgetown, SC, Saturday. Debris could also be seen throughout the area.
Hurricane Matthew caused flooding in parts of downtown Georgetown, SC, including Queen Street, Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew caused flooding in parts of downtown Georgetown, SC, including Front and Orange Streets, Saturday.
Hurricane Matthew caused flooding in parts of downtown Georgetown, SC, including Front and Orange Streets, Saturday.
Car stranded along the Battery that got stuck in water overnight. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said a few vehicles got stuck in water, but no drivers were injured.
Curious residents walk along the Battery in Charleston exploring the flooding Hurricane Matthew brought to the Holy City.
A tree lost the fight to Hurricane Matthew at the corner of Cumberland and Meeting streets in Charleston.
Flooding along East and South Battery in Charleston due to Hurricane Matthew.
A wrecked awning from a store in the business district in Charleston, S.C., is seen on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew passed through. Most of the damage in the city was downed trees and street flooding and officials said 100 streets were closed because of high water.
A tree blocks Middle Street as Hurricane Matthew hits Sullivan's Island, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
People walk down Station 30 with their dog as Hurricane Matthew hits Sullivan's Island, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
Hurricane flags fly at the Sullivan's Island fire department as Hurricane Matthew hits Sullivan's Island, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
Beach erosion is visible on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
Waves bash against the pier at low tide on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Matthew is continuing its march along the Atlantic coast, lashing two of the South's most historic cities and some of its most popular resort islands with heavy rain and stiff winds.
Beach erosion is visible on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016.
A firetruck drives through a flooded street in the hospital district of Charleston, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 after Hurricane Matthew passed through. Most of the damage in the city was downed trees and street flooding and officials said 100 streets were closed because of high water.
David Reedy braves the wind and rain on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016.
An awning is destroyed at the Wild Dunes golf shop on the Isle of Palms beach as Hurricane Matthew hits the Isle of Palms, S.C., Saturday, October 8, 2016.
Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
Sight seers fights the wind and foam on the beach at Cherry Grove. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
The Cherry Grove pier is lashed by waves early Saturday morning. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
A house on 18th Ave North in North Myrtle Beach had roof damage from what is presumed to be a tornado that cut a swath near The Surf Club. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
A possible tornado that cut a swath near The Surf Club narrowly missing the clubhouse. Hurricane Matthew's effects were being felt in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning.
Water pushes its way through Family Kingdom area during Hurricane Matthew.
Ck and his father Dosh Hirao check the foam as Hurricane Matthew blows in.
Winds push foam and poles into Ocean Blvd during Hurricane Matthew.
Sam's Corner in Garden City Beach is closed early Saturday.
Surfside Beach Pier on Saturday before it was damaged.
Further erosion is visible along the dunes on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina on Saturday. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Jerry McSwain of Charleston, SC holds onto his hat as he walks along the beach on the Isle of Palms on Saturday. Wind, rain and flooding from Hurricane Matthew struck the area Saturday morning.
Beach erosion along Garden City Beach as Hurricane Matthew approaches Saturday.
The Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee rises as Hurricane Matthew approaches Saturday.
