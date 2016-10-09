Hurricane Matthew’s impact, county by county for NC and SC: Sunday update

Here is a county-by-county look at the impact of Hurricane Matthew on Carolinas counties in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions Sunday.
Interstate routes
I-77: No reports of problems.
I-85: No reports of problems.
I-485: No reports of problems.
I-20: All lanes are open after closures Saturday.
I-26: Open to Charleston but heavily congested. Authorities suggest motorists use U.S. 176 or U.S. 178.
I-40: Westbound lanes near mile marker 334 (Johnston County) closed due to sinkhole.
I-95 (North Carolina): Closed in Harnett County, near Dunn, due to a breached dam. Other closures are between exits 17-22 (Robeson County); exits 40-55 (Cumberland County, near Fayetteville); and exits 79-87 and at exit 100 (Johnston County).
I-95 (South Carolina): All lanes open, but exits 22 and 33 in southern South Carolina are closed. Also, motorists not permitted to get on eastbound I-26 due to congestion on that road.
N.C. PIEDMONT
Mecklenburg
Weather: Clear. Rainfall was about 2.5 inches Saturday and top wind gust was 48 mph.
Flooding: None.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: 2,200, or about 0.5 percent of customers.
Roads: No problems.
Anson
Weather: Clear. Rainfall was about 4 inches and top wind gust was 45 mph at Anson’s airport.
Flooding: Flooding expected along the Pee Dee River.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: 3,200, or about 60 percent of customers.
Roads: Several roads were closed Saturday evening due to flooding. There is no word on these roads being reopened:
▪ Ansonville – Dennis Road, George Wright Road, Grassy Island Road, Pinkston River Road.
▪ Lilesville – Clark Mountain Road.
▪ Wadesboro – Allen Road, Brown Creek Road, Country Club Road, Lockhart Road, Pleasant Grove Road.
Cabarrus
Weather: Clear. Rainfall was about 3 inches, and top wind gust at Concord Regional Airport was 45 mph.
Flooding: Many creeks flooded Saturday evening, but flooding subsided by Sunday.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: Fewer than 100.
Roads: All roads open. Pharr Mill Road was closed Saturday evening due to flooding.
Montgomery
Weather: Clear. About 4 inches of rain fell Saturday, and top wind gust was 50 mph in Mount Gilead.
Flooding: Streams remain near bank full.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 2,400, or 25 percent of customers.
Roads: No reported closures.
Rowan
Weather: Clear. About 3 inches of rain fell, and top wind gust was 35 mph in Salisbury.
Flooding: None reported.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: Fewer than 100.
Roads: No reported closures.
Stanly
Weather: Clear. About 4.5 inches of rain fell, and top wind gust was 45 mph at Albemarle airport.
Flooding: Pee Dee River near flood stage.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: Fewer than 1,000.
Roads: Several roads were flooded Saturday night, but no road closures were reported Sunday.
Union
Weather: Clear. Rainfall totaled about 4 inches, and highest wind gust was 45 mph at the Monroe Airport.
Flooding: None reported.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: Fewer than 100.
Roads: No problems reported.
N.C. SANDHILLS Cumberland
Weather: Clear. Rainfall reports ranged from 12 to 14 inches. Wind gusts of 60 mph reported in Fayetteville.
Flooding: Severe flooding took place across the county, including the Greenlock Avenue Dam near Aaron Lakes. The Smith Lake Dam near Fort Bragg also was breached.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning.
Power outages: 14,400, or about 45 percent of customers.
Roads: Only closure Sunday is Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.
Schools: Cumberland County Schools closed Monday.
Other news: Fayetteville Regional Airport is open, but commercial flights won’t resume until Monday. Authorities report making 254 water rescues, involving 699 people. As of midafternoon Sunday four people were reported missing.
Over 1,000 people have been rescued in the eastern region of the state, 700 people have been rescued in @CumberlandNC alone. #MatthewNC— NC Governor's Office (@GovOfficeNC) October 9, 2016
Moore
Weather: Clear. Rainfall estimated at 5 inches, with gusts of up to 55 mph reported in Southern Pines.
Flooding: No reports.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning.
Power outages: Duke Energy and electric co-ops report about 45 percent of customers affected.
Schools: Moore County Schools closed Monday.
Roads: No closures reported. Several roads flooded Saturday evening.
Richmond
Weather: Clear. Rainfall estimated at 6 inches, with wind gusts of 51 mph at Camp Mackall and 49 mph at Rockingham.
Flooding: None reported.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 5,700, or about 40 percent of customers.
Roads: No closures reported.
Robeson
Weather: Clear. Rainfall estimated at 10-12 inches, with wind gust of 67 mph at Lumberton airport.
Flooding: Many homes flooded Saturday in Pembroke.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 23,800, or 97 percent of customers. Police directing traffic at many locations.
Schools: Public schools closed Monday.
Other news: Numerous water rescues reported Saturday night and Sunday. Major flooding expected on Lumber River. Offices of the Robesonian newspaper were flooded.
Historic river flooding currently taking place in Lumberton NC. #ncwx #Matthew pic.twitter.com/mPU3ng7g0v— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) October 9, 2016
The Robesonian office is flooded with extensive damage, power shut off— Sarah Willets (@Sarah_Willets) October 8, 2016
Scotland
Weather: Clear. Estimated rainfall of 7 inches, with top wind gust of 55 mph in Laurinburg.
Flooding: No reports.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: Duke Energy and electric co-ops report about 95 percent of customers affected.
Roads: No closures reported.
TRIANGLE Franklin
Weather: Clear and breezy. Estimated rainfall of 8-10 inches and top wind gust around 40 mph.
Flooding: None reported.
Power outages: 8,800, or about 45 percent of customers.
Roads: Numerous roads closed Saturday evening, but no closures reported Sunday.
Other news: 100-foot tall tree downed in Youngville.
Harnett
Weather: Clear. Rainfall estimated at 7 inches, with wind gusts up to 57 mph in Dunn.
Flooding: Most larger streams remained out of their banks Sunday.
Power outages: Duke Energy and electric co-ops estimate 70 percent of customers affected.
Roads: Several secondary roads closed due to flooding.
Schools: Harnett County Schools closed Monday. Campbell University closed Monday.
Johnston
Weather: Clear and breezy. Rainfall estimated at 8-9 inches.
Flooding: Most creeks and streams flooded Sunday.
Power outages: 34,400, or about 60 percent of customers.
Schools: Johnston County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday.
Other news: Several homes along N.C. 210 in Smithfield were flooded. Numerous roads closed by flooding. Large sinkhole at mile marker 334 on I-40 triggered road closure.
Nash
Weather: Clear. About 7 inches of rain fell, with top wind gusts of 55 mph across the county.
Flooding: Significant stream flooding Sunday. Tar River flooding in several locations, and additional flooding expected.
Power outages: 11,000, or about 45 percent of customers.
Roads: Several washouts reported on secondary roads.
Orange
Weather: Clear. Rainfall estimated at 6-7 inches.
Flooding: None reported Sunday.
Roads: All roads open after several closures Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Power outages: 1,500, or about 3 percent of customers.
Other news: Police reported flooding Saturday evening in the first floor of several buildings in Chapel Hill.
Wake
Weather: Clear. Rainfall reports of 8-10 inches across the county and wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Flooding: Flooding reported Sunday along streams in Garner area.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 98,000, or about 22 percent of customers.
Roads: No closures reported Sunday.
Wayne
Weather: Clear. Rainfall of 6-7 inches reported, with top wind gust of 50 mph.
Flooding: Streams flooded Sunday afternoon.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 24,000, or about 57 percent of customers.
Schools: Wayne County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday.
Roads: Numerous closures, including several locations along U.S. 13 near Goldsboro. Several washouts reported near Kenansville, including Veach’s Mill Road and Washboard Avenue.
N.C. COAST, COASTAL PLAIN Brunswick
Weather: Clear but windy. Rainfall ranged from 5 to 9 inches, with wind gusts of 67 mph at Sunset Beach and 65 mph at Southport.
Flooding: Numerous reports of road flooding.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: Duke Energy and electric co-ops report about 50 percent of customers affected.
Roads: Access to beach islands restored. But numerous roads still closed by flooding near Leland and Shallotte.
Schools: Brunswick County Schools closed Monday.
Other news: Extensive damage reported to Oak Island Pier.
Waves break off large section of the Oak Island pier. #HurricaneMatthew #MatthewNC pic.twitter.com/YscCS08KOY— Jonathan Rodriguez (@JRodReports) October 8, 2016
Carteret
Weather: Heavy rain and strong winds. Wind gust of 60 mph reported at Fort Macon.
Flooding: Widespread urban flooding.
Warnings, advisories: Hurricane warning; flash flood warning.
Power outages: Fewer than 300, but numbers expected to climb rapidly Saturday evening.
Roads: No reported closures, but travel is discouraged due to downed trees and possible flooding.
Columbus
Weather: Clear. Rainfall ranged from 10-13 inches, with top wind gust of 60 mph in Whiteville.
Flooding: Streams seriously flooding Sunday.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 16,000, or 95 percent of customers.
Schools: Columbus County Schools and Whiteville City Schools closed Monday.
Roads: Feedmill Road (Whiteville) closed after a washout.
Dare
Weather: Moderate rain, strong winds. About 6 inches of rain reported by late Sunday afternoon. Several stations reported wind gusts of 75 mph.
Flooding: Serious sound-side flooding reported.
Warnings, advisories: Tropical storm warning; flood warning.
Power outages: Electric co-ops report about 70 percent of customers affected.
Roads: Flooding and overwash reported on most roads.
Other news: Authorities told residents to stay indoors. Access to the county limited to essential personnel and permanent residents.
Duplin
Weather: Partly cloudy and windy. Rainfall of 6-8 inches, with top wind gust of 49 mph in Wallace.
Flooding: Widespread stream and river flooding Sunday.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 9,500, or about 80 percent of customers.
Schools: Duplin County Schools closed Monday.
Roads: Several homes flooded near Wallace. Also, N.C. 41 closed west of Wallace due to flooding. And breached dam forced closure on I-40.
Hyde
Weather: Moderate rain, strong winds. Rainfall reported at 5-7 inches, with top wind gusts of 75 mph.
Flooding: Serious sound-side flooding reported.
Warnings, advisories: Tropical storm warning; flood warning.
Power outages: Electric co-ops reported about 70 percent of customers affected.
Roads: Downed trees and overwash blocking most roads.
New Hanover
Weather: Clear and windy. About 6 inches of rain fell across the county. Tidal gage in Wilmington broke a record previously set during Hurricane Hazel, nearly 50 years ago. Top wind gust of 75 mph reported in Wilmington.
Flooding: Minor flooding reported across the county.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 33,000, or about 30 percent of customers.
Roads: Travel discouraged, with numerous reports of flooding.
Schools: New Hanover County Schools closed Monday. UNC Wilmington closed Monday.
Other: Major dune damage reported at Wrightsville Beach.
Pender
Weather: Cloudy and windy. About 6 inches of rain reported, with top wind gusts of 68 mph in Burgaw.
Flooding: Streams and rivers out of their banks Sunday.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: Duke Energy and electric co-ops report about 55 percent of customers affected.
Pitt
Weather: Clear and windy. About 8 inches of rain reported, with top wind gust of 69 mph in Greenville.
Flooding: Streams and rivers flooding Sunday.
Power outages: Duke Energy and electric co-ops report about 40 percent of customers affected.
Roads: Closures include U.S. 264 north of Grimesland. Numerous roads in Grimesland area closed Sunday.
Other news: Police rescued a number of trapped motorists in flood waters Saturday evening in Greenville. One death reported due to flooding in Greenville.
S.C. PIEDMONT Chester
Weather: Clear. Rainfall of about 1 inch, with top wind gust of 35 mph at Chester.
Flooding: None reported.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: Fewer than 100.
Roads: No reported closures.
Lancaster
Weather: Clear. Rainfall of about 4 inches and wind gusts of up to 50 mph in southern part of county.
Flooding: None reported.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: Fewer than 300.
Roads: No closures reported.
York
Weather: Clear. Rainfall of about 2 inches and top wind gust of 36 mph at Rock Hill.
Flooding: None reported.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: Fewer than 100.
Roads: No closures reported.
S.C. SANDHILLS Chesterfield
Weather: Clear. About 6 inches of rain reported, with top wind gusts of 50 mph in Cheraw and 45 mph in Chesterfield.
Flooding: Pee Dee River near flood stage.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning along the Pee Dee River near Cheraw.
Power outages: Nearly 10,000, or about 92 percent of customers.
Roads: S.C. Department of Transportation reported several roads closed, due to flooding and dam failures.
Darlington
Weather: Clear. Rainfall of 6-7 inches, with wind gusts of up to 58 mph in Darlington.
Flooding: Stream flooding reports across the county.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 18,000, or 92 percent of customers.
Schools: Darlington County Schools closed Monday.
Roads: Numerous road closures, due to flooding and downed trees.
Florence
Weather: Clear. Rainfall reports of 11-12 inches. Top wind gust was 67 mph in Florence.
Flooding: Numerous reports of stream flooding, and flooded roads.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: 44,000, or about 88 percent of customers.
Roads: S.C. Department of Transportation reporting numerous roads closed.
Schools: Florence County Schools and Francis Marion University closed Monday.
Other news: One motorist died Saturday when their vehicle was swept away in rising water. Authorities hope to reopen Florence Jetport on Monday. Numerous water rescues across Florence. Country Club of South Carolina area without water, due to water plant failure.
Marlboro
Weather: Clear. Rainfall estimated at 8-9 inches, with top wind gust of 55 mph in Bennettsville.
Flooding: Streams and rivers at or above flood stage.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: Duke Energy and electric co-ops estimate 45 percent of customers affected.
Schools: Marlboro County Schools closed Monday.
Roads: Numerous roads blocked by downed trees and flooding, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
S.C. COASTAL COUNTIES Beaufort
Weather: Clear. Rainfall estimates of 7-8 inches, with top wind gusts of 90 mph at coastal areas.
Flooding: Widespread flooding continued Sunday.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: About 40 percent of customers affected.
Roads: Officials report many roads still closed by fallen trees and other debris.
Other news: Severe marina damage on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Schools closed Monday. Residents with re-entry passes permitted to return.
Charleston
Weather: Clear. Rainfall totals ranged from 6-9 inches, and top wind gusts of 85 mph reported at coastal locations.
Flooding: Major damage across the county. North Charleston police report several streets damaged by flooding. Officials estimate about 125 homes damaged by wind and rain.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: About 40% of county without power.
Roads: Most roads reopened.
Other news: Residents who were evacuated permitted to return. Battery area of Charleston reopened. Charleston Public Schools closed Monday.
Colleton
Weather: Clear. Rainfall estimates of 7-8 inches, with top wind gusts of 80 mph.
Flooding: Widespread flooding Sunday.
Warnings, advisories: None.
Power outages: About 50 percent of customers affected.
Roads: Officials report many roads still closed by fallen trees and other debris.
Other news: Colleton County Schools closed Monday. Access still closed to Edisto Island.
Horry
Weather: Clear, breezy. Rainfall totals of 11-12 inches across the county, with wind gusts up to 75 mph in Myrtle Beach and 70 mph in North Myrtle Beach. Apparent tornado reported in North Myrtle Beach.
Flooding: Residents of the Waccamaw area urged to seek shelter Sunday due to imminent river flooding.
Warnings, advisories: Flood warning county-wide.
Power outages: About 60 percent of customers affected.
Roads: Many secondary roads closed, with some lanes on main highways also closed.
Schools: Horry County Schools closed Monday.
Other news: Both the Springmaid Pier and the Surfside Pier have suffered significant damage. Airport hopes to resume commercial flights by late Sunday or Monday morning.
