Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

Beaufort weightlifter CJ Cummings, 16, talks, on Nov. 2, 2016, about setting the new youth world record for the clean and jerk of 182kg/401lb at the 2016 Youth Worlds weightlifting competition in Penang, Malaysia.
The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released video that shows bus monitor Lillian Jackson abusing the 4-year-old victim numerous times between September 2014 and February 2015. In just one morning drive to Bluffton Elementary School on Jan. 27, 2015, Jackson stands or reaches across the aisle to touch the special-needs preschooler 46 times, video shows.
Sir Lawrence "DJ Sir Nose" Darby was laid to rest after a funeral at the Winthrop University Coliseum in Rock Hill on Saturday. The service drew hundreds of mourners to the basketball arena where Darby worked as a custodian for 16 years. Family and colleagues called the man, who also worked as a disc jockey, a man of integrity who worked hard and loved to entertain.
Adults dressed up in Halloween costumes competed in the 2016 Conway Big Wheel Race Saturday. A total of 14 teams joined the contest, either stealing their kids’ big wheel, or making one from scratch. Each team consists of a pusher and a rider. “It’s a very hard race. It’s harder than it looks,” said Carla Ericson, first-time contestant. “ It was a lot smaller than I remember. When I was a kid, the big wheel was huge.”
Nichols, SC was hit hard by flooding from rain caused by Hurricane Matthew. The Little Pee Dee River rose more than 17 feet and engulfed the entire town. Most residents suffered flooding inside their homes.
More than half of Halloween injuries involve pumpkin carving, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "Sometimes, we’re very excited, and we don’t think about this as being dangerous," says Mayo Clinic internist Dr. Vandana Bhide. "And, you can make it safer by planning ahead."