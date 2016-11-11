Anti-Trump protest in Columbia

Angie Rhodes, 46, sat outside her uncle's home on Wofford Road, as she talked about Todd Kohlhepp, Friday. Investigation units were stationed throughout Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, where a woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one body had been found on Friday. Rhodes said she was set up on a blind date with Kohlhepp but declined. "He was kind of spooky," she said. "Just by the grace of God I didn't go out with him."