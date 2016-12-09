Several arrested after bloody robbery victim discovered in underwear

A 26-year-old man, found by police bloody and only in underwear early Thursday morning at a gas station on S.C. 701, said he was assaulted and robbed after he went to the home of a woman he met through a website.
Horry County police arrested Chap Bobby Marlowe, 25, Tyler Michael Bullard, 22, and Brianna Marie Morvillo, 18, in connection with the incident, according to police records.
Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Circle K on S.C. 701 in the Conway area after the victim walked into the store bloody wearing only underwear, police said.
“The victim did suffer significant injuries to his head and face, causing the victim to seek medical attention,” an arrest warrant states.
Police spoke with the victim who said he drove from Charleston to Conway to meet a woman he met at a website. He said he picked up fast food and drove down a “shady dirt road” to meet her at a Conway-area home, according to a police report.
The victim said once he got inside the home, Marlowe and Bullard started beating him, and he said his clothes, wallet, and Iphone 6-model cellphone were taken, police said.
The victim told police he met Morvillo on a website and didn’t have any details about her.
Police went to the home were the incident allegedly happened and said they discovered bloody pants belonging to the victim, but didn’t find the missing cellphone or wallet, the report states.
The group was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, the report states, and arrests warrants for each of them say they lured “the victim to the residence for the premeditated purpose to physically assault the victim and steal the victim’s Iphone 6 cellular device.”
Bullard, Marlowe, and Morvillo are each charged with strong arm robbery and assault and battery by a mob in the third degree, police said, and their bonds have been set at $10,000 each for those charges, according to jail records.
