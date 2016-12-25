Greenville featured on CBS on Christmas morning

Greenville is no stranger to national recognition. For years now, we’ve written about magazines and newspapers naming Greenville to ‘Best of’ lists and showcasing the city’s assets, but a Christmas day feature on CBS Sunday Morning sets a new mark for the city and we have an influential state leader to thank.
Joel Roberts Poinsett was born in Charleston in 1779. As an adult, he was a member of the South Carolina state Legislature, a U.S. Secretary of War and the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico (then called Minister). His name is on buildings, roads and businesses. Even the Christmas parade in Greenville bears his name, thanks to a change made by Mayor Knox White a decade ago.
“The Joel Poinsett story and his special tie to Greenville resonates even today. It’s a story we can all be proud of,” said White, who takes a special interest in the former statesman. “(He) was a major political leader and voice of moderation amid strident calls for secession leading up to the Civil War. He also advocated for a diverse local and state economy – all ahead of his time!”
White notes Poinsett is most famous for popularizing his namesake, the Poinsettia plant. Poinsett is credited with bringing the flower to the U.S. from Mexico after noticing it in his travels in the 1820s. To this day, it’s considered one of the most popular Christmas decorations, even earning its own national day (Dec. 12).
Of course, most of that is not news to native South Carolinians who studied Poinsett as part of their school curriculum in the third grade. Wade Cleveland is one such native.
Cleveland and his partner Travis Seward will be on CBS Sunday morning on Christmas day along with a Poinsettia expert from Clemson University and several familiar locales. It’s all part of a feature story about Greenville’s unique connection to, and appreciation for, the Christmas plant.
Camera crews flew into the city over the weekend, getting footage at the airport and downtown before visiting Seward and Cleveland on Monday. Their home was chosen, Seward said, because they have friends with the city who know how much effort they put into decorating.
“I celebrate every holiday. We sort of always go over the top, whether it’s Halloween, Fourth of July or Christmas,” Seward said
They don’t fill their yard with christmas lights and inflatables, but they do decorate the inside of their home with a meticulously planned theme at Christmas. Though the theme changes each year, one thing remains – the presence of Poinsettias. The flower reminds Seward and Cleveland of family celebrations and Christmas memories from when they were young. While Seward didn’t grow up learning about Poinsett like Cleveland, he does remember taking a Poinsettia to his grandmother as a gift each Christmas.
This year Seward and Cleveland are honoring those Christmas memories with 52 Poinsettia plants, of five different varieties, placed throughout their home, each one carefully meshed into their holiday decorating theme. In the dining room, Poinsettias of all colors are joined on the table by fruits, like the pineapple which is a symbol of welcome and hospitality. The couple often welcomes guests into their home for meals to benefit charity and friendly gatherings.
Across the room, a faded pink Poinsettia sits in front of a fireplace. In the hall, deep reds line the stairwell.
It’s no wonder the City of Greenville recommended Seward’s home when CBS needed a house to feature in its story.
“I agreed to do it because I’m proud of Greenville. I love this city,” Seward said as he sat on a chair in his living room across from the only Christmas tree in their home – an untrimmed Frasier Fir reminiscent of the trees that would’ve been brought in for the holidays in 1905 when their home was first built. The tree is visible from their street in the Hampton-Pinckney District as it sits by the front of the home’s largest window. At it’s base, are white Poinsettia plants reminiscent of a man who claimed the city as his second home.
“He saw Greenville as a model for South Carolina,” White said of Poinsett.
“It’s just wonderful to see the attention and accolades our city receives from so many outside observers and visitors.”
Greenville’s Poinsettia feature makes its CBS Sunday Morning debut at 9 a.m. on Christmas day. Seward and Cleveland have plans to gather with family for a traditional Christmas brunch, now those plans also include a few minutes in front of the television.
