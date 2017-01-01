Famously Hot New Years Fireworks Timelapse

A timelapse of the Famously Hot New Years midnight Fireworks Show.
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

Nikki Haley held her last Christmas open house at the governor's mansion, Monday, December 5, 2016. The Columbia Garden Club decorated the mansion with three live Christmas trees from South Carolina farms and poinsettias grown by the Future Farmers of America from Lexington Technology Center. Another highlight was the gingerbread house made by the mansion's chefs.

Downtown Conway lights up Christmas tree

Downtown Conway tree lighting on Thursday night kicked off a series of Rivertown Christmas Celebration events. Local residents enjoyed Christmas music, holiday farmers market, Santa visit, and candle light shopping. Two more event nights are planned on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

29th Festival of Trees opens in Beaufort

The 29th annual Festival of Trees opens on Dec. 1 and will run until Dec. 6 with all proceeds from the event going to benefit Friends of Caroline Hospice. In addition to showcasing decorated holiday trees, a yoga class will be held at the location on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. and they will host a Snow Day on Sunday Dec. 5 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry

Backstage jamming at S.C. Bluegrass Festival

To some avid bluegrass music lovers, the South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival is not just a chance to enjoy songs played by professional bands - they are here to jam with fellow bluegrass musicians backstage. "What's so much fun about jamming with people from other places? We all get to share the same experience and create something, something that doesn't last," said "Dr. Jambo" Gilbert Nelson, an attendee. "We can't put it in a book. It's a lot like fireworks. You look at a beautiful display of fireworks, and then, it's gone. But fear not, because another one is launching now. We're waiting for it to burst in the sky. It's like one song after another." Another attendee Dan Hinson said that even though he doesn't get to see some of the people he jams with during the year except for the festival, they are like a bluegrass family when they meet and play a song together.

