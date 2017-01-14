Upstate church to help Clemson fans keep their promises

0:30 Viewing party reaction to Westwood High's Principal Cheryl Guy's win on Jeopardy Pause

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

0:58 Reconstruction monument public meeting very important part of the process

2:30 Postgame reaction from Lower Richland's win over A.C. Flora

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

9:56 Frank Martin reacts after win over Tennessee

0:36 Tampa gets ready for National Championship

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address