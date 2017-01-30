Sen. Lindsey Graham to visit workplace of detained Clemson grad

Sen. Lindsey Graham is expected to visit the workplace of a Clemson graduate who was detained Friday while traveling back to the United States from Iran.
Clemson graduate Nazanin Zinouri was detained at Dubai International Airport after arriving from Tehran, where she had been visiting family. Zinouri wrote about the incident on her Facebook page, and her post has since gone viral with more than 150,000 shares as of Sunday afternoon. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to help defray the legal costs and other expenses Zinouri will face in terms of getting back to the United States.
Graham, along with Clemson President Jim Clements, will be visiting Modjoul, Zinouri's employer, to chat with her co-workers, employers and other supporters.
