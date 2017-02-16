Wyman Oxner of SC Alimony Reform explains why his group is against permanent alimony

Siblings mark grave of brother killed as a toddler 60 years earlier

Grown siblings of Eugene Sanders found the grave of Eugene Sanders, a two-year-old boy who died in 1957, just three weeks shy of his third birthday in Rock Hill. The toddler was hit by a car, but his parents could not afford a headstone at the time of his death. The siblings — most of whom never met the boy — searched for his grave in Barber Memorial Cemetery recently and bought a headstone.

Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday. Claims against Large include sexual assault of a rape victim whose case he was assigned to investigate. The trail was slated to begin on Tuesday. James B. Moore III represents several of the Jane Does. He said the other Doe versus Horry County Police Department are moving forward. Moore would not release the specifics of the settlement on Tuesday.

File video: Chester dogs in animal abuse case left without food, water, vet care, attorney says

Prosecutors showed pictures and offered testimony Jan. 25, 2017, to show the condition of more than 100 dogs found in the 2016 Chester County animal cruelty case against Jordan Johnson. Johnson, 48, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges and received probation. Prosecutors argued in court Wednesday to prevent Johnson from getting back the rescued dogs, which have been fostered out to families around the country.

