6 students arrested after fight on SC high school bus

Police in North Charleston say six high school students face charges after a fight on a school bus in which the driver said she was kicked and officers said they were attacked trying to break it up.
Local media outlets report the bus driver told officers that four students were jumping seats, pulling each other’s pants down and even cursing her and kicking her as she sat behind the wheel.
Officers said the students grabbed them and ripped off their body-worn cameras.
Police arrested three 16-year-old boys, two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl, charging them with interfering with the operation of a school bus. One student is also charged with simple assault on the driver. Police also charged three of the students with assaulting officers following Thursday’s incident.
