Pete Selleck of Michelin North America explains support for SC gas tax increase

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday. Claims against Large include sexual assault of a rape victim whose case he was assigned to investigate. The trail was slated to begin on Tuesday. James B. Moore III represents several of the Jane Does. He said the other Doe versus Horry County Police Department are moving forward. Moore would not release the specifics of the settlement on Tuesday.