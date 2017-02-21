Pete Selleck of Michelin North America explains support for SC gas tax increase

Pete Selleck of Michelin North America explains support for an SC gas tax increase.
awilks@thestate.com

Local

Father of Rock Hill NFL star pleads guilty for club shooting in 2015

David Morgan, father of NFL player Jadeveon Clowney of Rock Hill, faces up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday in a strip club shooting in 2015. Morgan originally faced attempted murder charges, but agreed to plead guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Judge Jocelyn Newman deferred sentencing.

South Carolina

Settlement announced for case against Horry County Police Department

Attorneys for Jane Doe 1 announce a settlement in the state and federal lawsuit cases against the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway. Jane Doe 1, the first of five women claiming abuse by former Horry County Police Detective Allen Large, was present at the courthouse on Tuesday. Claims against Large include sexual assault of a rape victim whose case he was assigned to investigate. The trail was slated to begin on Tuesday. James B. Moore III represents several of the Jane Does. He said the other Doe versus Horry County Police Department are moving forward. Moore would not release the specifics of the settlement on Tuesday.

