Award-winning country duo will kick off Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest

Montgomery Gentry will kick off the third annual Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach this year.
The duo was announced as the Thursday night kickoff act Friday morning. This year’s event on the old Pavilion kicks off June 8 and runs through June 11.
Other artists already announced include Kenny Chesney, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Big & Rich, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Chris Young, Dee Jay Silver, Kip Moore, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jordan Rager, Kevin Mac and Luke Combs.
Montgomery Gentry began performing in the 1999 and has released six albums. They were the Favorite New Country Artist at the American Music Awards in 2000, as well as the Top New Vocal Duo or Group. They were recognized as the Vocal Duo of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards the same year.
Tickets for this year’s event are on sale at carolinacountrymusicfest.com.
