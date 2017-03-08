League of Women Voters' Lynn Teague explains support for birth control bill

Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

A 6.8 megawatt solar facility with 31,000 solar panels is producing electricity in Saluda. The Solar power industry is lobbying the South Carolina legislature to order state counties to give it tax breaks. The tax breaks, the industry says, are necessary to attract solar investment to the state.

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina, announces a 35 count, 20 defendant indictment as part of a two-year investigation targeting members of Billie East Side Bloods gang. Drake said 13 people are now in custody and four more will be in custody soon. During a press conference that included about 25 representatives from local law enforcement and government agencies, Drake made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the M.L. Brown Building in Conway. The indictments center around heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and possession of firearms for the purpose of advancing a drug conspiracy.

Afghan translator shares his experience

Noor Amiri was a translator with the United States Army and Special Forces in Afghanistan for six years. After the U.S. started withdrawing its forces, Amiri decided it wasn't safe for him to stay in his country and was granted a visa to come to the U.S. He says the vetting process for immigrants is thorough and detailed.

