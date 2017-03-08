League of Women Voters' Lynn Teague explains support for birth control bill.

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina, announces a 35 count, 20 defendant indictment as part of a two-year investigation targeting members of Billie East Side Bloods gang. Drake said 13 people are now in custody and four more will be in custody soon. During a press conference that included about 25 representatives from local law enforcement and government agencies, Drake made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the M.L. Brown Building in Conway. The indictments center around heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and possession of firearms for the purpose of advancing a drug conspiracy.