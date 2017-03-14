Freeze warning posted for most of state

Those tender spring blooms that survived hours of big snowflakes Sunday might not live through the cold temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of the state from midnight Tuesday until midday Wednesday.
It’s been an up-and-down spring. February’s warm winter prompted early blooms that are now threatened. And peach and strawberry growers are worried.
South Carolina is the nation’s second-ranked peach producer, generating a crop valued at about $50 million annually.
The low was expected to be near 29 degrees Tuesday night in the Midlands and in the mid- to low-20s early overnight Wednesday.
Staff and wire reports
