Man used toy lightsaber for protection in knife fight, police say

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash Pause

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them

1:39 Frank Martin reacts after historic win: 'I'm just really proud'

1:05 'It means the world' for USC to end NCAA drought

1:06 Sindarius Thornwell: 'This was always the goal'

0:53 USC fans celebrate win at NCAA Tournament

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies