Americans for Prosperity protest a gas tax hike at the State House.

Marine commandant to those posting nude photos: Do you really want to be a Marine?

In this clip from a video posted by the U.S. Marine Corps to its YouTube channel, Commandant Gen. Robert B. Neller admonishes members of the Corps who have created a scandal by posting nude photos to a Facebook page. "If that commitment to excellence interferes with your 'me time' or if you can't or are unwilling to commit to contributing 100 percent to our corps' warfighting ability by being a good teammate and improving cohesion and trust, then I have to ask you, 'Do you really want to be a Marine?'"

Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford talked with a small group of media after his town hall at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort, on March 3, 2017. Sanford said he plans on doing another town hall in either Bluffton or Hilton Head Island within the next couple weeks.

Expedition Lowcountry hauls in 12-foot great white

Researchers with Cape Cod-based OCEARCH hauled in a 12-foot great white shark March 3, 2017, during the early part of the research organization's Expedition Lowcountry. The team has been on the hunt for sharks since Monday, hoping to tag specimens to further understand their movements. This particular shark was dubbed, appropriately, "Hilton".

Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

A 6.8 megawatt solar facility with 31,000 solar panels is producing electricity in Saluda. The Solar power industry is lobbying the South Carolina legislature to order state counties to give it tax breaks. The tax breaks, the industry says, are necessary to attract solar investment to the state.

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang

Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for the district of South Carolina, announces a 35 count, 20 defendant indictment as part of a two-year investigation targeting members of Billie East Side Bloods gang. Drake said 13 people are now in custody and four more will be in custody soon. During a press conference that included about 25 representatives from local law enforcement and government agencies, Drake made the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the M.L. Brown Building in Conway. The indictments center around heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and possession of firearms for the purpose of advancing a drug conspiracy.

