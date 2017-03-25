Heartbreak, healing 6 months after Townville Elementary School shooting

Renae Hall sat in her living room listening to her youngest son, Spencer, playing in his bedroom, talking to someone even though he was alone.
She listened for 15 minutes, but didn't interrupt him.
When the little boy she calls Tubby wandered into the living room, she asked him, "Who were you talking to?"
Her son looked at the ceiling and said: "Jacob."
Six months have passed since 6-year-old Jacob Hall was mortally wounded in a shooting at Townville Elementary School.
In the days that have followed, families, a community and a school have struggled to figure out how to carry on with life after tragedy. And without the first-grader, a fan of superheroes, who told his family that he protected Townville every night while others slept.
Jacob's aunt, Rebecca Hunnicutt, said her family now considers the days ahead and instead of anticipating good ones, they brace themselves for more grief.
"Everything is still very fresh for us," Hunnicutt said. "Every time there is a holiday, we think of the last one like that when Jacob was with us. Every time there is a milestone, we think that Jacob should be celebrating it with us. Jacob loved Easter and we are dreading it now. He would have turned 7 in May and when we think about that, our hearts just break. It has happened several times that Tubby has talked to Jacob and that makes us feel like Jacob is watching over us. But we never thought we would be talking about what Jacob would have done or might have done. We thought our little man would get the chance to grow old."
Charged in the shooting is 14-year-old Jesse Osborne. The teen is accused of killing his father, 47-year-old Jeffrey Osborne, in their Townville home Sept. 28, then taking his truck to the school about 3 miles away. Investigators say the teen opened fire on the playground, wounding two 6-year-old students, hurting a third student, and shooting a first-grade teacher. Jacob died of his injuries three days later. His tiny body was dressed in a Batman costume for his wake.
'Work of heart'
From the outside, Townville Elementary looks like any other school. A sign out front has messages about instilling confidence in children, and also has a message reminding adults not to text and drive.
But after a few minutes on campus, it is clear that some things are not like they once were at this school in rural Anderson County.
The school now has a full-time school resource officer, Steven Cole. There was not one before the shooting.
Anderson District 4 has also taken steps to add security cameras at schools throughout the district and to improve security around exterior doors and other points of entry. The district has done employee training, has installed trauma kits in schools and has "standardized playground supervision procedures and communication tools," Superintendent Joanne Avery said in an email.
If voters support a $79 million school bond, part of the money will go to improving the safety of campus perimeters and playgrounds throughout the Pendleton-based district, Avery said. The money would also fund a $46 million middle school and several other projects. A referendum on the bond is set for May 2.
Before the shooting, Townville Elementary had one mental health counselor who worked with students on a part-time basis. Since October, the school has had two full-time counselors, one working with students and the other working with staff. The Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Mental Health Center has provided extra counselors and even therapy dogs, as needed, extending services throughout the school district for months after the shooting.
"They continue to walk this journey with us, which has been instrumental to our healing," Avery said.
A banner in the gymnasium bears the phrase "We are ... #Townville Strong!" giving a nod to the message the school and town adopted on social media after the shooting.
In the front lobby of Townville Elementary, a pink paper heart rests on a small table, bearing the message:
"From one school family to another, our love and prayers are with you always."
That heart, sent from the West Market School of Early Education in Anderson, is among the hundreds of symbols of support the school district received after the shooting.
In the hallway at Townville Elementary, there is another large heart made of colorful, handpainted wooden bits. The piece, called "Work of Heart" is an art project crafted by dozens of Townville Elementary students.
"Love is what has helped us in the most difficult moments we could have ever imagined," said Principal Denise Fredericks. "Our community, our parents, our staff, they have always been wonderful and supportive and just more than anyone could hope for. And in this tragedy, we all found that support is even stronger than ever. In this school, we just love each other when we need it. You just know, and you respond.
"Love is the only way forward," Fredericks said. "That doesn't mean that we ever forget Jacob. We never will. That little boy embodied love and we owe it to him to do the same."
Faith in action
At Oakdale Baptist Church, the place where Jacob's funeral was held, something extraordinary happens every week.
Jacob's grandparents and Jesse Osborne's grandparents worship in the same sanctuary. The grandparents from both families have been faithful members of the church for years.
"We have ministered to all of them and tried to support them," said Tim Marcengill, the associate pastor at the church. "We are trying to allow the love of the Lord to reach all of them."
He is hopeful that it will make a difference.
"When you center things around the worship of the Lord, that is where you find unity," he said. "That is where you find hope, that is where you find love, that is where you find peace."
Since the shooting, Oakdale has expanded its Good News Club, an after-school, Bible-based program for children that Jacob attended regularly. Oakdale has also ministered to, and offered counseling for, the firefighters and other emergency responders who were first on the scene after the shooting.
"What happened that day, it didn't just change some of us," Marcengill said. "In Townville, it changed all of us. As a church, we always pray to be the hands and feet of the Lord. And in this situation, we have a responsibility to be just that."
Long road ahead
Chrissy Adams, the former 10th Judicial Circuit solicitor, said after the shooting that her office would seek to have Jesse Osborne tried as an adult. She did not seek re-election in 2016 and died in December after a long battle with cancer.
Solicitor David Wagner, who took office in January, said this month that he, too, will seek to have the 14-year-old Osborne tried as an adult. He said his office is waiting on the results of a court-ordered evaluation of the teen.
"This type of evaluation is standard prior to having a hearing for waiver of a juvenile charge up to General Sessions Court to be handled as an adult charge," Wagner said in an email. "Following the submission of a report from the evaluator, there will be a hearing on the State's motion to have Mr. Osborne waived up as an adult to General Sessions Court. We do not anticipate receiving the report from the evaluator for several months, and the hearing will not be scheduled until the report is complete."
The Independent Mail reached out to Osborne's family. James South, a cousin and family spokesperson, referred all inquiries to Frank Eppes, an attorney for the teen.
Eppes said he had advised the Osborne family not to speak to reporters.
"They are coping with this situation as best they can," Eppes said.
He declined to discuss anything about the case, saying any relevant details would come out in court.
Renae Hall, Jacob's mother, said she needed to talk with her lawyer before granting an interview. As of Friday morning, she had not responded to a follow-up message from the Independent Mail. She has posted periodically on Facebook about her life since Jacob's death, including a post about her youngest son talking to Jacob. Hunnicutt confirmed the legitimacy of the post, and said the family takes comfort believing that Jacob is near.
Back at the school, Fredericks said the students and staff are taking things a day at a time.
"We are on a long, long journey and we don't know what the end looks like because we have never experienced anything like this," she said. "But what we do know is that we are journeying together and that will keep us Townville Strong."
