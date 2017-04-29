Trav Robertson reacts to becoming the new SC Democratic Party chairman

Trav Robertson reacts to becoming the new SC Democratic Party chairman.
awilks@thestate.com
Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine

State

Tour of historic Haile Gold Mine

The historic Haile Gold Mine, in Lancaster County, SC, is now owned by OceanaGold, a global gold mining company. The company took the media on a tour of its facilities, Thursday, April 27, 2017.

Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary

State

Doolittle Raid's 75th anniversary

April 18, 2017, is the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. See historic footage of the Raiders in training and during the mission to bomb Japanese cities.

This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy

South Carolina

This man's girlfriend is going to be quite happy

Chris Mabry, an amateur playing in Monday’s, April 10, 2017 RBC Heritage’s Pro-Am, hit a hole-in-one at number seven at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. That ace won him a brand-new BMW. Video courtesy of Angela McSwain, RBC Heritage.

Editor's Choice Videos