Trav Robertson reacts to becoming the new SC Democratic Party chairman.

Chris Mabry, an amateur playing in Monday’s, April 10, 2017 RBC Heritage’s Pro-Am, hit a hole-in-one at number seven at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. That ace won him a brand-new BMW. Video courtesy of Angela McSwain, RBC Heritage.
Myrtle Beach High School is in mourning one day after two of its students died after falling from a local hotel Wednesday afternoon. There girls were Amber Franco, 17, and Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, 16, both of Myrtle Beach.
Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad has been suspended after allegations team members worked as strippers and escorts. A criminal investigation reveals some cheerleaders were paid $100 - $1,500 per date.
Super fan Heather Carlsberg of Hilton Head Island tells us what she thinks is happening at a secret "The Bachelorette" filming spot on Boundary Street in Old Town Bluffton. Carlsberg and her mom, Sherri Carlsberg of Bluffton, were the only ones who seemed to have found the location the evening of March 28.