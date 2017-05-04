One SC county; 3 days; 793 tickets written in anti-aggressive driving campaign

This past week patrolmen issued more than 1,500 tickets and warnings to “aggressive” drivers in Horry County, according to statistics released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The tickets and warnings were issued as part of law enforcement’s three-day “Stop Aggressive Driving” campaign, which ran April 27-29 and targeted U.S. Highway 501 and U.S. Highway 17.
According to the statistics, patrolmen wrote 793 tickets and issued 726 warnings for everything from driving under suspension to speeding, not wearing a seat belt, operating an uninsured vehicle, and driver license and vehicle license violations. There were 12 drug violations and 27 DUI arrests.
Number of violations for April 27-29:
Driving under the influence (arrests): 27
Driving under suspension: 23
Violation of seat belt law: 332
Speeding: 512
Operating uninsured vehicle: 9
Driver license violations: 77
Vehicle license violations: 111
Drug violations: 12
Total tickets written: 793
Total warnings issued: 726
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
