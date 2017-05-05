One person shot, suspect sought at Upstate automotive plant

A person has been shot and sheriff’s deputies are looking for the shooter at an automotive plant in Fountain Inn, an Upstate TV station reports.
WYFF said the shooting was reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday with deputies arriving about 6 a.m. at Yanfeng Automotive. About 100 employees were evacuated to a grassy area while the 400,000 square-foot plant was being searched.
Sheriff Don Reynolds told WYFF the person shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Deputies had completed one search and were beginning another, Reynolds told the TV station.
Yanfeng is a manufacturer of automotive interiors.
Comments