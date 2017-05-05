State

May 05, 2017 7:54 AM

One person shot, suspect sought at Upstate automotive plant

Posted by Gary Ward

A person has been shot and sheriff’s deputies are looking for the shooter at an automotive plant in Fountain Inn, an Upstate TV station reports.

WYFF said the shooting was reported at 5:45 a.m. Friday with deputies arriving about 6 a.m. at Yanfeng Automotive. About 100 employees were evacuated to a grassy area while the 400,000 square-foot plant was being searched.

Sheriff Don Reynolds told WYFF the person shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Deputies had completed one search and were beginning another, Reynolds told the TV station.

Yanfeng is a manufacturer of automotive interiors.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dr. Stephen Hefner talks magnet schools

Dr. Stephen Hefner talks magnet schools 1:22

Dr. Stephen Hefner talks magnet schools
Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country 1:40

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country
Trav Robertson reacts to becoming the new SC Democratic Party chairman 1:16

Trav Robertson reacts to becoming the new SC Democratic Party chairman

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos