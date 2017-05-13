South Carolina NASCAR fans get a special ticket deal for Darlington’s Labor Day race

DARLINGTON, SC Your Lady in Black is calling you, South Carolina.

Darlington Raceway is offering a special ticket deal to Palmetto State residents for its Labor Day Bojangles’ Southern 500 race.

From May 15 to July 15, residents can save $25 off the purchase of two adult tickets in select grandstand areas at South Carolina’s only NASCAR race track.

“Darlington Raceway is the home track for the great state of South Carolina and we want to make sure our residents have the opportunity for the most competitive ticket offers,” track president Kerry Tharp said in a news release. “South Carolinians take great pride in Darlington Raceway and we appreciate their longstanding support, devotion and reverence for our race track.”

Tickets will be available at www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/PalmettoOffer.

At the same time South Carolina fans can start buying their discounted tickets, the racetrack will also host the NASCAR XFINITY Series rookie test session Monday, May 15, through Thursday, May 18.

The test is free and open to the public on all four days, giving fans the opportunity to see NASCAR’s young and upcoming XFINITY Series stars race around the high banks of the Lady in Black.

Five NASCAR XFINITY Series race teams are scheduled to participate in the test session.

Drivers Currently Scheduled:

Monday-Tuesday:

Spencer Gallagher – GMS Racing

Wednesday-Thursday:

Cole Custer – Stewart-Haas Racing

Tyler Reddick – Chip Ganassi Racing

Daniel Hemric – Richard Childress Racing

William Byron – JR Motorsports

Darlington Raceway will open one section of the Colvin Grandstands, on the backstretch of the track, for fans to watch the test over the four day period. Fans need to use the Gate 3 entrance to the track off of Highway 151. The parking lot is located next to the track’s administration building.

Fans can also get their picture taken with Darlington’s Chevy Impala pace car, which will be located next to the ticket office.