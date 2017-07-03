Developing storm in Atlantic could threaten US

A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean has become better organized, increasing the chances it will become a depression later this week.
The unnamed disturbance with showers and thunderstorms is nearly stationary about 700 West-Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. But forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said the disturbance has a 70 percent of gradually developing into a tropical disturbance within five days.
It’s expected to begin moving in a West, Northwest direction within a day or so and continue that path through the rest of the week. The chances that it forms into a depression within 48 hours stood at 30 percent, as of the 2 p.m., advisory.
Should the disturbance develop into a tropical storm, it will take on the name of “Don.”
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
