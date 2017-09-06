Will Hurricane Irma hit SC? Latest update has storm moving along East Coast

Hurricane Irma has still not weakened.

The Category 5 storm’s maximum sustained winds stood at 185 mph, as of the 8 a.m., advisory by the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

In the latest discussion, forecasters said the storm’s core is “extremely dangerous.” Hurricane-force winds extend 50 miles from the center, while tropical storm-force winds extend up to 175 miles from the center.

The forecast of the “potentially catastrophic” storm past 72 hours continues to be uncertain. The official forecast has shifted eastward, calling for it to make landfall in South Florida between 96 to 120 hours.

The cone has Irma making landfall near the center southern point of Florida and headed up its east coast. The storm, which made its way over Barbuda overnight, is headed west-northwest at 16 mph toward Puerto Rico.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Charleston cautioned that weather models can change, during their 8 a.m., advisory. The discussion said there was no certainty over the storm’s potential to head north.

“But what is becoming more certain is that our area will experience significant impacts from Irma,” the discussion stated.

The discussion said marine conditions will rapidly deteriorate come the weekend, but did not go into detail as to when “very hazardous conditions” will begin.

Forecasters of the National Weather Service in Columbia continued to call on residents to “prepare accordingly.”