Is ‘potentially catastrophic’ Hurricane Irma headed for SC? We’re getting a better idea

Hurricane Irma has still not weakened, and models are placing it on a path that could potentially impact South Carolina early next week.

The storm, with its “extremely dangerous core,” still stands with winds at 185 mph, a day after it strengthened into a Category 5, according to the 2 p.m., advisory by the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Irma is moving west-northwest at near 16 mph. Though fluctuations in strength are likely, Irma is expected to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 storm through at least Friday.

Models are still in agreement, having shifted the storm’s track slightly eastward. Two models, however, continue to take Irma over or west of Florida.

Hurricane Irma could make landfall in South Carolina as a major hurricane early as next week, South Carolina forecasters said Wednesday.

Hurricane Irma could make landfall in South Carolina as a category 3 or 4 hurricane, according to forecasters in National Weather Service in Columbia. The powerful storm would then move inland, impacting as areas as far away from the coast at the Midlands.

“Right now, the timing would indicate that it would be a Monday or Tuesday event” when Irma reaches SC, according to forecasters. “Intensity could change with time, depending with how much interaction it has with the Bahamas or Florida.”

