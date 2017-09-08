What will be Hurricane Irma’s impact in South Carolina? Here’s the latest update

A “decent threat” of tornadoes continues to be the main concern for state forecasters as Hurricane Irma’s path has shifted west of South Carolina in the latest update.

In its current track, the eye of Irma is set to make landfall over the southern portion of Florida on Sunday night and making its way north, nearing the southern portion of Georgia by Monday, according to the 11 a.m. advisory of the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Monday is also when South Carolina is set to start feeling the impact of the storm. Tornadoes and heavy rainfall are expected, with the portion of the storm that will make its way over South Carolina.

As of the 11 a.m., advisory, Irma was still an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. It’s moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

State forecasters, however, remained uncertain of the storm’s path so many days out and cautioned that South Carolina residents should remain vigilant.

“Any eastward shift in the track would bring stronger winds to the area than currently forecast, especially if Irma were to move back over the Atlantic at some point,” stated the 7 a.m., discussion of the weather service’s office in Charleston.

The Hurricane Center’s latest track has the storm making landfall over South Florida on Sunday. Hurricane Irma would then travel over the Florida peninsula before making its way over the southern portion of Georgia come Monday.