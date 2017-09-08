State

Answer Center: Have questions about Hurricane Irma? We’ve got you covered

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

September 08, 2017 11:00 AM

The State wants to hear from you.

We’re answering some common questions about Hurricane Irma and providing information that could be helpful during and after the storm.

Do you have a question or have information that you believe is important to share? Send us an email to online@thestate.com. You can also message us through our Facebook page.

We will post links to each question on this page as we answer them.

The Storm’s path

What will be Hurricane Irma’s impact in South Carolina?

What’s canceled or closed because of Irma?

How to prepare

Do I still have time to get flood insurance?

That tree is too close to my house. Can it be removed before Irma?

I have a private dam on my property. What should I do?

I have pets. How can I protect them from Irma?

If you evacuate

Expect Irma evacuation to begin Saturday, SC governor says

Trying to escape Hurricane Irma? Hotels are filling up fast in Columbia

If you stay

How long could Hurricane Irma knock out my electricity?

How do I protect my car from Hurricane Irma?

Before you turn on that generator, know these safety tips.

Will USC cancel classes because of Irma?

Will schools in the Columbia area cancel classes?

Traffic

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning

Gas and supplies

Is it too late to get water, milk, bread, other groceries?

Related reading

Is Hurricane Irma the 'Big One' Florida has dreaded?

Other resources for finding answers:

Hurricane Guide (by the SC Emergency Management Division)

SCDOT Hurricane Irma Resources website

Midlands-area emergency alert radio stations:

WLTR 91.3

WCOS 97.5 FM

WTCB 106.7 FM

