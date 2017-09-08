Answer Center: Have questions about Hurricane Irma? We’ve got you covered

The State wants to hear from you.
We’re answering some common questions about Hurricane Irma and providing information that could be helpful during and after the storm.
The Storm’s path
What will be Hurricane Irma’s impact in South Carolina?
What’s canceled or closed because of Irma?
How to prepare
Do I still have time to get flood insurance?
That tree is too close to my house. Can it be removed before Irma?
I have a private dam on my property. What should I do?
I have pets. How can I protect them from Irma?
If you evacuate
Expect Irma evacuation to begin Saturday, SC governor says
Trying to escape Hurricane Irma? Hotels are filling up fast in Columbia
If you stay
How long could Hurricane Irma knock out my electricity?
How do I protect my car from Hurricane Irma?
Before you turn on that generator, know these safety tips.
Will USC cancel classes because of Irma?
Will schools in the Columbia area cancel classes?
Traffic
What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning
Gas and supplies
Is it too late to get water, milk, bread, other groceries?
Is Hurricane Irma the 'Big One' Florida has dreaded?
Other resources for finding answers:
Hurricane Guide (by the SC Emergency Management Division)
SCDOT Hurricane Irma Resources website
- Interactive road conditions map
- SCDOT Coastal Evacuation Routes interactive map
- SCDOT Storm reports web site
Midlands-area emergency alert radio stations:
WLTR 91.3
WCOS 97.5 FM
WTCB 106.7 FM
