Michael S. Williamson The Washington Post
Michael S. Williamson The Washington Post

State

Monday Answer Central: Questions you may have about Tropical Storm Irma addressed here

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

September 11, 2017 9:02 AM

The State still wants to hear from you.

We’re answering some common questions about Tropical Storm Irma and providing information that could be helpful during and after the storm.

Do you have a question or have information that you believe is important to share? Send us an email to online@thestate.com. You can also message us through our Facebook page.

We will post links to each question on this page as we answer them.

The Storm’s path

SC still set to get strong winds, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Irma

What’s canceled or closed because of Irma?

How to prepare

That tree is too close to my house. Can it be removed before Irma?

If you stay

Irma knocks out power to more than 12,000 in South Carolina

How long could Hurricane Irma knock out my electricity?

Before you turn on that generator, know these safety tips.

Traffic & Air

How Hurricane Irma is affecting flights at Columbia airport

Gas and supplies

Hurricane Harvey’s effect on gas prices easing; Irma unlikely to raise cost

Related reading

What happened to Hurricane Jose?SC’s ‘rock star’ interpreter critical of Hurricane Irma signing in FL county

What happened to the endangered Key deer during Hurricane Irma?

Florida residents attempt to rescue manatees stranded by effects of Hurricane Irma

Scores of evacuees make Columbia their temporary home

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma 11:04

SC Gov. Henry McMaster updates on Irma
SC Gov. Henry McMaster orders evacuations ahead of Hurricane Irma 10:03

SC Gov. Henry McMaster orders evacuations ahead of Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 1:05

Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5

View More Video