Monday Answer Central: Questions you may have about Tropical Storm Irma addressed here

We’re answering some common questions about Tropical Storm Irma and providing information that could be helpful during and after the storm.
The Storm’s path
SC still set to get strong winds, heavy rain from Tropical Storm Irma
What’s canceled or closed because of Irma?
How to prepare
That tree is too close to my house. Can it be removed before Irma?
If you stay
Irma knocks out power to more than 12,000 in South Carolina
How long could Hurricane Irma knock out my electricity?
Before you turn on that generator, know these safety tips.
Traffic & Air
How Hurricane Irma is affecting flights at Columbia airport
Gas and supplies
Hurricane Harvey’s effect on gas prices easing; Irma unlikely to raise cost
What happened to Hurricane Jose?SC’s ‘rock star’ interpreter critical of Hurricane Irma signing in FL county
What happened to the endangered Key deer during Hurricane Irma?
Florida residents attempt to rescue manatees stranded by effects of Hurricane Irma
