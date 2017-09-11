How Tropical Storm Irma will affect your flight out of several area airports

Flying somewhere on Monday from Columbia Metropolitan or other neighboring airports? You may want to check before you leave home.
Hundreds of flights have been canceled between Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Columbia Metropolitan Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
More than 500 flights had already been canceled with dozens being delayed from Atlanta, the world’s busiest airport, according to Flight View.
Delta warned its passengers that travelers scheduled to connect through Atlanta should change their flight schedules, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The paper reported the airline is also waiving certain change fees for travelers who are booked through Sept. 17 to fly to, from or through Atlanta and other cities affected by now-Tropical Storm Irma.
Six flights from Columbia Metropolitan Airport were canceled Monday while a seventh was delayed as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Irma swept across the Southeast.
Nearly 200 flights also have been canceled from Charlotte.
Overall, 3,968 flights had been canceled nationwide, while 8,281 were delayed as of Monday morning, according to FlightAware. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport leads the country’s airports with the most cancellations, followed by Miami International Airport. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranked No. 6 in cancellations.
Miami International Airport was forced to cancel all flights on Monday, according to a post on social media by the airport’s main account. Staff are expected to determine if passenger flights can resume Tuesday after a damage assessment is conducted.
CNN reported the airport had sustained “significant water damage throughout.” Neighboring Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was also set to remain closed on Monday.
