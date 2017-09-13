U-Haul offering free services for flooded South Carolina residents

U-Haul Companies in South Carolina and Florida are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box storage containers for free to residents who have been affected by Hurricane Irma.
“As a member of these communities, U-Haul pledges to help by providing 30 days of free self-storage to our neighbors affected by the storm,” Elijah Mack, U-Haul Company of Coastal South Carolina president, said in a press release Tuesday.
The company has made seven facilities across four cities available for use.
In addition, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
In Florida, 95 facilities were also made available for those affected.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Where to go in South Carolina:
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro, 3363 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, Ga, 706 738-6463
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at King Street, 584 King Street, Charleston, 843 723-1605
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes, 125 Decker Park Road, Columbia, 803 699-9397
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road, 1003 Zimalcrest Drive, Columbia, 803 731-0067
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road, 156 Jamil Road, Columbia, 803 798-6183
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of River Ave., 2155 Credit Union Lane, North Charleston, 843 572-1140
- U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester, 8222 Dorechester Road, North Carleston, 843-552-3361
Where to go in Florida:
- For a complete list of the 95 locations, visit U-Haul.com.
