SC minister charged with attempted murder of wife, mother-in-law, denied bond

A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Chester minister who is accused of wounding his mother-in-law as he tried to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore in August. Judge Brian Gibbons said Robert Worthy Senior, 64, is a danger to the community, but is not a flight risk. Worthy faces more than 60 years if convicted.