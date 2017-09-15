Irma swept this bird half-way across the world. A South Carolina couple rescued it

More Videos 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park Pause 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 0:39 What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 1:05 Hurricane Irma - Eye Cat 5 2:00 A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside. 1:27 What Mark Kingston wants from South Carolina fall baseball practice 1:31 Muschamp's message to his 2-0 Gamecocks 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 0:37 See South Carolina's new fire-filled '2001' entrance 2:14 Highlights: Blythewood wins region opener over Irmo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What we know about a Cory's Shearwater A Hilton Head Island couple found a bird, a Cory's Shearwater to be specific, in Sea Pines on Monday during Tropical Storm Irma that is not normally seen in the states. A Hilton Head Island couple found a bird, a Cory's Shearwater to be specific, in Sea Pines on Monday during Tropical Storm Irma that is not normally seen in the states. Submitted photos, Edited by Delayna Earley

