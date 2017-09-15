A fawn got trapped between the balusters of a bridge. This SC duo saved it

More Videos 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park Pause 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 0:39 What we know about a Cory's Shearwater 2:35 Is an omission is a misrepresentation to SCE&G? 1:44 Whit Merrifield on being consistent and getting better swings on pitches 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:00 A justice, a ribbon cutting and the USC Law School is open. See what's inside. 0:33 The Williams-Brice experience key in recruiting process 0:32 Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters 0:56 SGE&G had a duty to disclose Bechtel Report Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch as man dislodges baby deer stuck between bridge balusters Melissa Lehmberg took this video of a fawn that was trapped between the balusters of a bridge on Daufuskie Island after flood waters from Hurricane Irma receded. Melissa Lehmberg took this video of a fawn that was trapped between the balusters of a bridge on Daufuskie Island after flood waters from Hurricane Irma receded. Melissa Lehmberg

Melissa Lehmberg took this video of a fawn that was trapped between the balusters of a bridge on Daufuskie Island after flood waters from Hurricane Irma receded. Melissa Lehmberg