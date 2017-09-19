Hurricane Maria to slam Caribbean islands. Here’s what that means for South Carolina

More Videos 0:53 Hurricane Maria's path changes slightly Pause 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 0:21 Maria picks up strength, becomes a hurricane 1:15 'They whipped us up front': USC run game struggles 0:39 Hurricane Maria's path turns east 0:39 South Carolina's new '2001' adds some fire 1:50 Kentucky football coach thinking about fan shot in Columbia 0:38 Crosses mark where people die on Lexington roads 2:34 Carolina Coliseum memories, moments, music and more 2:09 Rising seas plague Charleston Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Maria blasts Caribbean island of Guadeloupe Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe. Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe. Credit: Yves Thole via AP

Hurricane Maria has regained Category 5 strength overnight into Tuesday. Officials in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe said the French island near Dominica probably would experience heavy flooding and warned that many communities could be submerged. The storm was located early Tuesday about 65 miles west-southwest of Guadeloupe. Credit: Yves Thole via AP